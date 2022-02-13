Lily James has stunned fans by her transformation in the Disney+ series especially when she recreated Pamela Anderson's iconic Baywatch look.

Since the American biographical drama dropped on February 2, "Pamcore" has flooded Tiktok feeds.

Fans of the show have been desperate to recreate some of the 90s model's most striking looks - including perhaps the world's most famous cossie.

The suit was worn by the likes of Pamela, Yasmine Bleeth and Alexandra Paul in every episode of the lifeguard show Baywatch.

"A red swimsuit is always a popular vacation item, but no fire-engine-red one-piece will ever be as iconic as Pamela Anderson's Baywatch uniform," says Flora Harris at Pour Moi.

READ MORE: What's coming to Disney+ in 2022? See a sneak peek of what's to come

READ MORE: Dress like HBO's Euphoria - Shop the best looks from I Saw It First

READ MORE: Wear it like Netflix's Emily in Paris - Recreate her best looks from ASOS, Boohoo and more

Ms Harris adds: "With the high-leg (but low-cut) suit recently making a reappearance on our screens, it's no surprise that searches for red swimsuits have increased around the globe, as the high-leg design is as fashionable now as it was 33 years ago when it first made a statement debut on Baywatch.

"As summer approaches we expect to see a whole host of new trends for our beachwear, but we can always guarantee that a classic red swimsuit will be a timeless customer favourite. Red is really flattering for all skin tones and a one-piece as bold as Anderson's is always going to be in fashion."

Recreate the red Baywatch swimsuit

Pour Moi

Underwired Bow Front Control Swimsuit

If you're hitting the beach this summer, you don't need to sacrifice fashion for comfort.

This red bow suit is available in a range of cup and band sizes.

The red cossie will cost you £42 via the Pour Moi website.

ASOS

Nike Swimming cut out swimsuit in red

If you're got a lot of slow-motion running planned for the beach this summer, then this Nike Swimming cut out swimsuit might just do the trick.

With a scoop neck and fixed straps, you're free to do all the dramatic stunts you desire and look fab doing it in this suit.

The cut-out costume will cost you £30.

Add it to your basket on the ASOS website.

Boohoo

Tall Frill Detail Plunge Swimsuit

This frill detail plunge swimsuit is true to the Baywatch colour and confidence but goes one step further with style.

This costume is available in both red and black so you mix and match on your holiday in the sun this year.

It is currently 15% off, down from £16.

Make it yours for only £13.60 from the Boohoo website.

I Saw It First

Red Petite Basic Open Back Swimsuit

Looking for a suit that won't break the bank? We've got you covered with this number from I Saw It First.

The open back suit has the same high cut style as Pam's but with a racer neck you can hit the waves without any worries.

Down from £20, you'll save 70% when you pick up the costume now.

Buy your Baywatch swimsuit for £6 via the I Saw It First website.