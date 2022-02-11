A brand new zoo will fling open its doors for the first time to families in just hours.
Call of The Wild Zoo just outside South Woodham Ferrers will open tomorrow. Huge queues are expected as families are so excited to see the new zoo.
Animals are now in site and the full exhibits will include: Ring Tail Lemurs, Servals, Common marmosets, Blue and Gold Macaws, Meerkats, African Crested Porcupines and more.
A spokesman said: "Only one more sleep to go! thank you to all those who have supported us so far, we are so excited to open our doors!
"We are experiencing a high number of emails, so there may be a delay getting back to you, please bear with us and we thank you for your patience.
"9.30am is our opening time. You can arrive whenever is convenient for you. No need to book if you are an annual pass holder, your annual passes activate from the 12th February. You will be on our system and you can collect your annual pass cards on your first arrival."
