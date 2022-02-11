A MUCH-LOVED community centre in Frinton has been saved from closure.

Fears were raised the Frinton Community Association-run centre (FCA), at Soken House in the Triangle Shopping Centre, would be forced to close its doors for good last month.

The centre was hard hit by Covid-related lockdowns and restrictions and membership was down by almost 50 per cent.

With annual running costs approaching £100,000 the management team appealed to all members – past and present – to help save it from closure.

Sue Small, president and chairman of the FCA, said: “I’m absolutely delighted - Frinton Community Centre will definitely not be closing its doors.

“We still don’t have as many members as last year, but we have managed to raise more money.

“We are hoping to seek more grants - the biggest expenditure we face is £40,000 for a new lift.

“We have had quite a lot of new members, new people really rallied to help.

“I know we are often accused of only catering for people of a certain age, but older people need this centre.

“With the rising costs of gas and electric, people can even come round here to keep warm.

“The centre is staying open - and I’m thrilled to bits.”

The charity has provided social and leisure facilities to residents for 45 years and more than 20 groups currently use it for meetings and events, including for art workshops, dancing, bingo events, bridge, carpet bowls, keep fit classes, table tennis and Scrabble.

There is also regular live music, discos, quiz nights and table-top sales and a new photographic group is set start.

Last year, Mrs Small said the association was “on the brink” and would have to close by the end of January if it did not raise enough funds.

It now has more than 560 members but hopes to increase that number to 800.

The association said it was reluctantly forced to increase the annual membership fee from £20 to £30 and each attendance fee from £2 to £3.

The increase is needed for essential maintenance work, including replacing flooring, upgrading fire alarm systems and replacing the building’s original lift.