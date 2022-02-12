KFC is a popular fast-food chain in the world with thousands of outlets across the UK.

In Essex they have plenty of restaurants meaning that you never find yourself far away from one in the county.

If you fancy visiting their restaurants you might get peace of mind knowing what their standards of cleanliness are.

Thanks to the Food Standards Agency (FSA) we get to see what each of the hygiene ratings is for the different locations. 

The inspections are carried out by the local authority and findings are updated on the FSA website whenever there is a new inspection conducted by the council. 

What the ratings mean

There are six different ratings that a venue can be awarded from 0 to 5.

5 - Hygiene standards are very good

4 – Hygiene standards are good

3 – Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – Some improvement is necessary

1 – Major improvement is necessary

0 – Urgent improvement is required

How is KFC assessed?

Inspectors look at a few different key elements when assessing the hygiene of a restaurant including: 

  • How hygienically the food is handled- such as how its prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled, and stored.
  • The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities.
  • How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe and so that the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

What are the ratings of KFC restaurants in Essex?

Greyhound Trading Park Greyhound Way, Southend

Rating: 5

Last inspected: November 25, 2021

Unit 15 Staple Tye Shopping Centre Southern Way, Harlow

Rating: 5

Last inspected: July 19, 2021

Harlow Retail Park Edinburgh Way, Harlow

Rating: 5

Last inspected: February 21, 2020

Unit 5 Stane Lesiure Park London Road Stanway, Colchester

Rating: 4

Last inspected: August 16, 2021

Unit 1 Colonels Place Ipswich Road, Colchester

Rating: 5

Last inspected: August 5, 2020

10 High Street, Colchester

Rating: 5

Last inspected: September 14, 2021

Galleys Corner Braintree Road Cressing, Braintree

Rating: 5

Last inspected: February 13, 2020

Harland House High Road Laindon, Basildon

Rating: 5

Last inspected: November 8, 2019

KFC High Road Pitsea, Basildon

Rating: 4

Last inspected: December 4, 2020

Unit 7 Mayflower Retail Park Gardiners Link, Basildon

Rating: 5

Last inspected: May 25, 2021

South Woodham Ferrers SF Connect Burnham Road South Woodham Ferrers, Chelmsford

Rating: 5

Last inspected: May 15, 2021

271 Broomfield Road, Chelmsford

Rating: 5

Last inspected: January 31, 2020

10 High Street, Brentwood

Rating: 5

Last inspected: December 4, 2020

59 High Street, Canvey Island

Rating: 5

Last inspected: March 31, 2021

6 - 8 High Street, Grays

Rating: 5

Last inspected: March 11, 2021

Units 407 And 408 Intu Lakeside West Thurrock Way West, Thurrock

Rating: 5

Last inspected: December 18, 2021

Lakeside Autopark West Thurrock Way West, Thurrock

Rating: 5

Last inspected: November 9, 2019