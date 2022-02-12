KFC is a popular fast-food chain in the world with thousands of outlets across the UK.
In Essex they have plenty of restaurants meaning that you never find yourself far away from one in the county.
If you fancy visiting their restaurants you might get peace of mind knowing what their standards of cleanliness are.
Thanks to the Food Standards Agency (FSA) we get to see what each of the hygiene ratings is for the different locations.
The inspections are carried out by the local authority and findings are updated on the FSA website whenever there is a new inspection conducted by the council.
What the ratings mean
There are six different ratings that a venue can be awarded from 0 to 5.
5 - Hygiene standards are very good
4 – Hygiene standards are good
3 – Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – Some improvement is necessary
1 – Major improvement is necessary
0 – Urgent improvement is required
How is KFC assessed?
Inspectors look at a few different key elements when assessing the hygiene of a restaurant including:
- How hygienically the food is handled- such as how its prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled, and stored.
- The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities.
- How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe and so that the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.
What are the ratings of KFC restaurants in Essex?
Greyhound Trading Park Greyhound Way, Southend
Rating: 5
Last inspected: November 25, 2021
Unit 15 Staple Tye Shopping Centre Southern Way, Harlow
Rating: 5
Last inspected: July 19, 2021
Harlow Retail Park Edinburgh Way, Harlow
Rating: 5
Last inspected: February 21, 2020
Unit 5 Stane Lesiure Park London Road Stanway, Colchester
Rating: 4
Last inspected: August 16, 2021
Unit 1 Colonels Place Ipswich Road, Colchester
Rating: 5
Last inspected: August 5, 2020
10 High Street, Colchester
Rating: 5
Last inspected: September 14, 2021
Galleys Corner Braintree Road Cressing, Braintree
Rating: 5
Last inspected: February 13, 2020
Harland House High Road Laindon, Basildon
Rating: 5
Last inspected: November 8, 2019
KFC High Road Pitsea, Basildon
Rating: 4
Last inspected: December 4, 2020
Unit 7 Mayflower Retail Park Gardiners Link, Basildon
Rating: 5
Last inspected: May 25, 2021
South Woodham Ferrers SF Connect Burnham Road South Woodham Ferrers, Chelmsford
Rating: 5
Last inspected: May 15, 2021
271 Broomfield Road, Chelmsford
Rating: 5
Last inspected: January 31, 2020
10 High Street, Brentwood
Rating: 5
Last inspected: December 4, 2020
59 High Street, Canvey Island
Rating: 5
Last inspected: March 31, 2021
6 - 8 High Street, Grays
Rating: 5
Last inspected: March 11, 2021
Units 407 And 408 Intu Lakeside West Thurrock Way West, Thurrock
Rating: 5
Last inspected: December 18, 2021
Lakeside Autopark West Thurrock Way West, Thurrock
Rating: 5
Last inspected: November 9, 2019
