HERE is an early look at the new Tim Hortons restaurant coming to Essex.

The new restaurant is to be opened by the Canadian fast food chain next week, in Galley’s Corner, Braintree.

It will be on the site of the old Pizza Hut store, which closed on December 30, 2020.

It is set to be the third one in Essex, with the other two in Thurrock and Harlow.

It is expected the restaurant will be creating 50 new jobs.

The new site will span over 3,515 sq ft and will offer dine-in seating for up to 104 guests.

The restaurant is the traditional Tim Hortons colour, with neutral colours mixed with the red branding.

It is very spacious, with plenty of seats to choose, from comfy sofas and seats to regular restaurant chairs.

There are the typical self-service tills alongside a regular face-to-face option, and drive thru as well.

The restaurant feels like a combination of Starbucks, McDonald’s and KrispyKreme amongst others, with plenty on the menu to select.

There is breakfast, which is sold for most of the day, has items like wraps, sausage and egg muffins, and bacon rolls.

Even better is the everyday breakfast meal deal, where guests can treat themselves to a main breakfast item, hash brown, and small hot drink or orange juice for just £2.49 every day until 11am.

There is the typical food items like burgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, and the delicious tasting lattice fries.

The drinks on offer are hot or cold, to suit every need.

For hot drinkers, there is a huge range of coffees, teas, and hot chocolates to choose.

If you prefer colder beverages, try an iced latte, frozen lemonade, or milkshake.

And of course, there is the bakery, with pancakes, as well as Tim's famous doughnuts and timbits.

It is sure to be a popular place within the town, adding to the already huge range of restaurants and coffee shops.

There are also prizes to be won on the opening day, with the first customer in the restaurant and in the drive thru winning free drinks for a whole year.

The first 100 customers on the day will get a free breakfast too.

The restaurant is open from 7am next Tuesday, February 15, and will from then on be open from 6am to midnight every day.

