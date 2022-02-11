A NATIONWIDE leader in six a side football is looking to make its leagues more accessible by offering teams free entry for a limited time.
Soccersixes operates on Monday evenings at Clacton Leisure Centre and is affiliated with the FA. Qualified referees are used to officiate games and all matches are 40 minutes long.
The weekly fee to play is £4 per player and each team plays one game per week. Fixtures and league tables are on the league website which is updated on a weekly basis.
More than 100 players take part in the league weekly and any standard of player or team.
Matt Scoffham, director of Soccersixes said: “We are proud to provide a successful community event in the area on a weekly basis and also assist in increasing participation in football.
“Many players attend the weekly event and over the years it has become more popular.
“Anyone over 16 years old can play in the league and any standard of player or team can enter.
“Our community event weekly has been praised for providing an organised weekly sports event where people can meet and play sport in a safe and friendly environment.”
To register your team, visit www.soccersixes.net or call 07929 241 693.
