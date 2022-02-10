Huge plumes of smoke are rising over the A12 after a crash in rush hour traffic.
Police are on scene near the junctions 23 and 24 this evening.
Images shows two vehicles involved with huge billows of smoke rising about the major road.
Essex Police says the road will be closed for some time and drivers must stay in their cars.
An Essex Police spokesman said: "We are on the scene of a collision on the northbound A12 between J23 and J24.
"The northbound carriageway remains closed and we expect the closure to be in place for some time.
"Please do not get out of your vehicles. Traffic will be released as soon as we practically can."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.