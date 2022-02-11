ESSEX police have release statistics regarding anti-social behaviour for 2021.

Antisocial behaviour across Tendring fell by a quarter last year, 3,138 incidents were recorded between January 1 and December 31, 2021, a drop of 25.1% compared to the previous 12 months.

The drop in incidents is in part due to the way breaches of public health regulations were recorded as anti-social behaviour during the first year of the pandemic.

Rob Bell, District Commander Chief Inspector said is he is pleased that this number continues to fall.

He said: “My officers will continue to target people responsible for anti-social behaviour, arresting them if necessary, and working with our partners to implement solutions to what can be quite complex causes.

“This includes pointing those responsible for poor behaviour to other agencies and organisation which can help them with any addiction, financial or housing problems they may have. Tendring District Council plays a huge part in this success and takes a lead in dealing with anti-social behaviour.”

Community - PC Andrew Perry and anti social behaviour officer Dan Kingham talking to a member of the public in Clacton

Essex police have liaised with Jaywick community groups and councillors, inviting them out on joint patrols for the past 18 months to listen to their concerns.

High visibility patrols in anti-social behaviour hotspots in Clacton, Frinton and Walton, jointly with Tendring Council anti-social behaviour patrol officers, have also proved effective.

There is a public spaces protection order in Clacton town centre and the seafronts which allows the police to tackle anti-social behaviour that puts people off coming to the town centre.

Essex police reiterate it is not just about moving people on who are causing problems but directing them to help if they need it through the community policing team’s network of contacts.

Mr Bell added: “We know that anti-social behaviour doesn’t just affect individuals but whole communities too.

“We want you to report anti-social behaviour issues to us, whether you’re experiencing them yourself or you see or hear about them. Then we can work with our community partners to resolve them.”

If you have been a victim of anti-social behaviour and are feeling mentally impacted by it, contact Victim Support on 0808 1689 111.