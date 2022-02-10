CLACTON has been labelled as a "dental desert" following a massive drop in dentists appointments for children.

It comes after Conservative MPs called on their Government to encourage more dentists from overseas to work in the NHS.

Clacton MP Giles Watling said the UK should use its “Brexit freedom to open the nation to the dentists of the world we have so long spurned”.

Following the Parliamentary debate, the Association of Dental Groups has welcomed call for “root and branch reforms” to solve the crisis in access to NHS dentistry.

NHS Dental statistics show that North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group saw child patient appointments fall from 51.1 per cent of the local population to 32.8 per cent in the latest year on year figures.

Neil Carmichael, chairman of the ADG, said: “Last year the NHS lost a record 174 dentists in the East of England.

"Child patients now unable to access regular appointments in Essex will be suffering the most. “The solution is simple – we need more dentists.

"We welcome the announcement of additional funding but more must be done to attract people into the profession, otherwise we are going to see more 'dental deserts' in Essex coastal communities like Clacton.”

Tory MP Bob Seely called in the House of Commons for the Government to “get dentists into this country in the next year or two to help with the immediate crisis in the lack of NHS dentists”.

Health minister Maria Caulfield said the Government is exploring changes that would “really open up dentistry to those who are overseas trained”.

The minister conceded “there absolutely” is an issue with dentistry, adding “it’s been significantly affected by the pandemic”.

She outlined short-term problems caused by the pandemic, as well as longer-term problems, and offered assurances that the Government is working to address both issues.

Ms Caulfield said the Government is “keen to expand dental training” but conceded establishing new dental schools “would not necessarily see changes” for “about four or five years”.