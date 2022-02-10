AN IMPORTANT announcement has been made regarding a meeting location in the upcoming weeks.
The Clacton & District Local History Society meeting that was due to take place on Thursday, February 24 has changed venue.
Trinity Methodist Church has had a flood in the hall that the society uses and it wall take a few months to dry out and repair.
The meeting will now take place at The Tavern on Frinton Road in Clacton starting at 7.30pm with doors opening just before 7pm.
The society will be taking renewal membership applications on the night, costing £12.50 per year providing free entry to all meetings, friends and visitors can come along for £2 per meeting.
The bar will be open all night with tea and coffee available, the usual raffle will take place to raise funds for the society as well.
Clacton History Society also has a museum on the second floor of Clacton Library on Station Road, open from 9.30am to 12.30pm every Tuesday and Saturday.
This month’s speaker will be Norman Jacobs from Clacton Pier, for more information visit https://www.clactonhistory.co.uk/.
