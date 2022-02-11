THE niece of a well-known businessman and much-loved father is preparing to tackle a mountain climb in his memory and to raise awareness of mental health.

Amber Will, 25, will scale the legendary Ben Nevis in Scotland next month alongside Kieran Burgess, Colby Will, and Tone Wheeler.

The trekkers will confront the 1,352-metre-tall ascent on March 30, which will mark exactly one year since the death of Amber’s uncle, Mitchell Nicolaou.

The Clacton man, who had owned the Clean Inn, in Station Road, for 20 years, tragically died at the age of 54-years-old, leaving his family “devastated”.

After his untimely death bouquets of flowers and touching messages were left outside his business by friends, family members and customers.

During the father-of-two’s funeral procession, hundreds of residents lined the streets, demonstrating the bond he had established with the town and its people.

Amber said: “A year ago, our uncle took his own life - he was a husband, dad, son, uncle, brother and friend, but the loss impacted many, not just his family.

“Mental health is a massive issue, especially with men who feel they cannot reach out – one in four people experience a mental health problem each year in England.

“So, we are climbing Ben Nevis in memory of Mitchell on the anniversary of his passing and also for others who have felt this was their only option.

“We want to spread awareness of mental health and suicide, especially in those who feel like they cannot ask for help while pushing ourselves mentally and physically.”

In addition to raising awareness, Amber and her team will also be using the momentous climb to fundraise in aid of mental health charity Mind UK.

“We’re all feeling really excited and positive about it and if it gets tough we will all motivate each other and think of the reason why we are doing it,” added Amber.

“We are training a little bit here and there but in essence we are a group of ordinary people with normal lives trying to do complete an extraordinary challenge.”

To donate to the fundraiser, which has so far generated more than £130, visit tinyurl.com/2p9x48s6.