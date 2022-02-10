FAMILIES have an opportunity to learn about wildlife and improve their artistic skills at an upcoming event.
Art Safari is hosting a workshop in which attendees will learn how to sketch an elephant at the Jaywick Martello Tower on Tuesday, February 15.
The event will be educative as artists will be taught the differences between mammoths, Asian and African elephants as well.
Essex Council is supporting this event through the Essex Path to Prosperity and the Coastal Communities Fund.
Paint brushes, water colours and paper are provided by the course leader but those attending can bring their own equipment as well.
Teas and coffees will be provided by the Jaywick Martello Tower team but attendees are encouraged to bring their own packed lunch as there is no café or shop nearby.
Other events will follow this one as part of Essex Path to Prosperity’s partnership with Art Safari that will introduce a series of workshops to promote the Essex coastline and its history throughout 2022.
Places to this event are fully booked but those interested in the work of Art Safari can look out for other workshops in the upcoming months.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3gDNtQt.
