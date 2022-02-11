EIGHT police officers operating in Essex and one staff member have been investigated for misconduct since the formation of a governing body.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct, which launched in 2018, has published the findings of an investigation analysing the behaviour of Essex Police personnel.
In five of the reports looked at by examiners at least one officer or member of staff was found to need to appear before a disciplinary panel.
In total, the IOPC identified eight officers and one member of police staff would need to answer a case of alleged misconduct.
The incidents included everything from complaints about arrests, responses to a domestic violence case, a self-harming incident in detention and a custody death.
The report shows the force’s tribunal found misconduct was proven against five officers and one staff within Essex Police, while three officers were cleared.
One officer received management action, another officer and one staff member were given written warnings and one case referred to death or serious injury.
In total zero Essex Police officers or members of staff were dismissed following the outcome of the tribunal and six officers faced no further action.
