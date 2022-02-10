A SCHOOL in need of new state-of-the-art sports equipment has received a sizeable donation from a generous community organisation.
Sir Martin Frobisher Academy, in Frobisher Drive, Jaywick, has been handed a cheque for just over £1,759 from the Jaywick Sands Community Forum.
The financial gift was presented to the school by the group’s treasurer Andrea Thompson and West Clacton and Jaywick councillor Dan Casey.
The money, which came from Active Essex and National Lottery grants after an application process, will now be used to fund new P.E equipment for students.
A spokesman for the Jaywick Sands Community Forum said: “A big thanks to Active Essex and The National Lottery for making this possible.
“We thank you for making continued funding possible and for working with us, making West Clacton and Jaywick Sands a better place for all of its residents.”
Brad Thompson, chairman and secretary of the Jaywick Sands Community Forum, said it was a privilege to have been able to support the school.
He said: “The school needed equipment and we gave them the money for everything they asked for - I look forward to potentially funding the school again in the future.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.