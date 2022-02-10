MORE than 100 cannabis plants were seized after police officers stormed a drugs den in the middle of the afternoon.
Essex Police’s Tendring Community Policing Team raided a property in Old Road, Clacton, shortly before 2pm on Tuesday.
After using a battering ram to gain access, the force uncovered 126 cannabis plants, which were being grown in three separate rooms.
It is understood no arrests have yet been made but Essex Police are appealing for anyone with information relating to the grow to contact them on 101.
