FOUR parks in Tendring are aiming to retain their prestigious Green Flag awards.
Tendring Council will again be entering Clacton's Seafront Gardens, Crescent Gardens in Frinton, Weeley Crematorium Gardens and Dovercourt's Cliff Park into the competition.
The prestigious Green Flag Award Scheme is a nationally recognised benchmark for parks and open spaces.
Open spaces are judged on a number of criteria including how welcoming and secure they are, cleanliness and maintenance, sustainability, and community involvement.
Tendring Council's open spaces are managed by a team of staff, backed up with groups of volunteers who dedicate their time in all weathers to keeping the areas looking excellent.
Michael Talbot, cabinet member for environment, said the importance of community involvement could not be overstated.
“While our horticultural staff do superb work year-round, our open spaces could not look as fabulous as they do without the support and involvement of the local community,” he said.
“Together their efforts keep these places looking vibrant and as pleasant areas for both local residents and visitors alike to enjoy – and it is quite right that this hard work should be recognised with a Green Flag or four.”
Judging for the Green Flag takes place during early summer.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.