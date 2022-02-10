JAMES Duddridge has been promoted to a new role as one of the PM’s closest advisors – but critics believe it may mean he does not pay enough attention to Southend.

The Rochford and Southend East MP was promoted to Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) to Boris Johnson on Tuesday.

The promotion, part of a major reshuffle at Downing Street, positions him as one of the beleaguered Prime Minister's closest allies.

But concerns have been raised the 50-year-old Tory’s focus will be shifted from his constituents.

Independent councillor Ron Woodley said: “As minister for Africa he went missing from local politics. It seems to me as if he only gets involved in things that benefit him and not residents.

“If the Prime Minister feels that he needs someone like James Duddridge, then good luck to him, it would be nice if he concentrated on his own constituency though.”

Pressed on whether he should focus solely on Southend - a key criticism of past ministerial posts - Mr Duddridge refused to answer.

Reshuffle - PM Boris Johnson. Pic: PA

Mr Duddridge was named Minister for Africa in February 2020 but sacked from the role and replaced by fellow Essex Tory Vicky Ford in September of last year.

“Previously when he has held ministerial roles his focus has not been on Southend,” said Labour councillor Matt Dent.

He added: “It’s also a worry that in accepting this job, he is endorsing the Prime Minister, and all of his lies about Kier Starmer and lockdown breaking parties.”

A PPS is an unpaid assistant to a minister, and the new role earmarks Mr Duddridge as one of the PM's closest allies.

The Ministerial Code also says that a PPS must avoid "associating themselves with recommendations critical of, or embarrassing to the Government", indicating that Mr Duddridge expects to remain loyal to the government for the foreseeable future.

Mr Duddridge said: “It is a real privilege to have been appointed Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Prime Minister.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with Boris and the new team at Number 10, so we can get on with levelling up across the country, including here in Rochford and Southend East.”