A HEARTBROKEN wife who has “felt every emotion” since her husband disappeared has pleaded with him to return home, saying: “We miss and love you so much.”

Emma Robinson, 48, from Colchester, says her life-partner Christopher Scales, 40, left the family home suddenly at about 9.15pm on February 1.

After trying to call and message his phone, Emma realised the father-of-two had left his mobile in the kitchen and his wedding ring was discarded on the dining table.

Following a brief search with their son Harry, 20, the devastated mum reported Christopher missing to the police, who have been searching for him ever since.

Emma, who married Christopher on Valentine’s Day just shy of 22 years ago, said: “He had been having a mental health crisis and had not slept for three weeks.

“He had been suffering from an impacted ear which he had syringed by a doctor but it was really full and painful for him.

“This is out of character for him but this is the worst I have ever seen him, he is normally a very happy soul with a heart of hold.

“He is a wonderful husband and father and everybody loves him and he is very popular and kind – he had an awful childhood, but that made him into a lovely adult.”

Chris, who works as a healthcare assistant alongside wife Emma and also has a 15-year-old daughter called Lily, has a beard and brown hair and is roughly 5ft 8ins tall.

The Arsenal fan was last seen wearing a dark-coloured Lacoste T-shirt, Adidas tracksuit bottoms, black Rebook trainers with a while sole, and a denim sherpa jacket.

Since his disappearance police have carried out several 'visible searches' around the area in the hope of tracking Christopher down, but so far the force has had no luck.

“It has been an awful week for us all and I think I have felt every emotion there is,” added Emma, who says the family is very close-knit.

“There have been no real sightings but I have probably had about 500 messages of support from friends and it is really overwhelming.

“Chris, please come home, we miss and love you so much, and if you do not want to come home that is fine, just let us know you are safe.”

Anyone who has seen Christopher or has information regarding his whereabouts should call the police on 101 or 999.