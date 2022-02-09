MORE than 20,000 people are set for the return to one of Essex’s biggest agricultural events of the year.
The Tendring Hundred Farmers’ Club was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
But now it is set for a return at its home in Lawford House Park on July 9.
The show attracts crowds of more than 20,000 each year to enjoy a variety of displays and more than 250 trade stands and exhibits.
Tendring Hundred Farmers Club, which runs the show, has applied to Tendring Council for a temporary event notice.
The Tendring Hundred Farmers’ Club was founded in 1899 with the aim of making new technical knowledge available to farmers in an effort to improve animal breeding and stock rearing.
The popular shows followed, stopping only due to war, the foot and mouth outbreak and the recent pandemic.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.