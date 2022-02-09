COLCHESTER residents are being given the opportunity secure tickets for a huge forthcoming concert ahead of its official general sale.
Westlife, comprised of singers Shane Filan, Markus Feehily, Kian Egan, and Nicky Byrne, will perform in Castle Park on July 2 as part of their Wild Dreams tour.
Starting at 4pm, the event will see the revered outfit melodically move through their greatest hits, such as World Of Our Own, and Flying Without Wings.
Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, but gig-goers who sign-up to Colchester Events’ newsletter will be given access to an exclusive pre-sale.
A spokeswoman for Colchester Events said: “It’s a perk for our regular event goers and anyone who wants to get an early ticket.”
The Westlife pre-sale starts at 10am tomorrow and can be accessed by signing-up to Colchester Events’ E-Newsletter at colchester-events.co.uk/#enews-signup.
