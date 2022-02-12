A MEDICAL centre has announced two of its doctors will be leaving the practice.

Long-serving doctor Daniel Bateman will be leaving the Colne Medical Centre, in Station Road, Brightlingsea, in March after 19 years with the practice.

The centre also announced Theo Adjetey will also be leaving at the end of this month.

Newly-appointed doctor Maria Osuji will now join the team on March 1 to replace Dr Adjetey, with patients automatically transferred to her patient list.

The spokesman added: “Until a new GP is recruited to replace Dr Bateman, his patients will be reallocated to another GP list on a temporary basis.

“Please do not call the practice with requests to change GP, this will be done automatically when a replacement is found.”

He added: “Both will be greatly missed by our staff team here at CMC and we wish them both the best of luck for the future.”

The centre now hosts a paramedic, clinical pharmacist, physiotherapist and a nurse practitioner.

The spokesman added: “Demand for appointments continues to be very high.

“If you have a minor illness, please consider looking at the practice website for advice on self-help or consulting the pharmacy.”

-

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.

Have you got a story for us? Contact our newsdesk on gazette.newsdesk@newsquest.com.