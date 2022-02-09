CANNABIS plants were seized from a drug den discreetly hidden in a seaside town after a large team of officers conducted a raid.

Essex Police’s Tendring Community Policing Team stormed a building in Clacton on Tuesday afternoon after gaining access using a battering ram.

Once inside the eight-strong group discovered what has been described as a “substantial” amount of cannabis, which is currently being recovered by the force.

A spokesman for Essex Police said officers are now appealing for anyone with information relating to the grow to contact them as soon as possible.

He said: “If you have any information about drugs supply in the Tendring community, please report it to us so we can take appropriate action.

“You can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the Live Chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm - alternatively, you can call 101.

“Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”

The latest drugs raid in Clacton comes just days after officers seized a separate cannabis plantation in the town on the weekend.

They subsequently arrested one suspect who was then interviewed before being released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The discovery also follows the seizure of roughly 500 cannabis plants found above a shop in Colchester High Street, which were shredded on the pavement.