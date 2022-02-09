AN upside down house is being built on Clacton seafront as part of a major new attraction.
The eye-catching addition at Clacton Pavilion, in Marine Parade East, is bound to prove popular with Instagrammers keen to get a quirky picture.
Pavilion director Billy Peak said he was thrilled that Upside Down House would be installing the “inverted photo experience” in the seaside resort.
“When you go in the house, everything is upside down - it is on a slant and the bed and TV are on the ceiling,” he said.
“It’s brand new and something that Clacton hasn’t seen before.
Spinning around: The upside down house being built at Clacton Pavilion
“We want to make sure we keep up with the other resorts and that we provide an exciting offer for visitors coming to Clacton.
“It is a big investment.
“Upside Down House is picky about its locations as it doesn’t want to flood the market - so it’s great they want to come to Clacton.”
It is hoped the Upside Down House will be open by early March.
