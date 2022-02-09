DANGEROUS drivers have been urged to slow down by a “sickened” resident after a helpless badger was struck by a car before being squashed several more times.

Jeremy Young, 56, from Thorpe Road, in Kirby Cross, moved to the area back in November 2020 and says speed demons have been an issue ever since.

According to Mr Young drivers travelling on the 30mph road have a tendency to suddenly speed up before actually reaching the official 60-mph zone.

Previously a duck and a hedgehog have been killed in the road due to speeding drivers, but on Thursday a poor badger became the latest victim.

Thorpe Road, Kirby Cross

Mr Young said: “The sickening dull thud outside our house shortly after 5am woke my wife up, who in turn woke me up.

“In the short space of time looking out the window and throwing some clothes on the badger was hit again by several cars accelerating out of Kirby Cross to Thorpe.

“The 30mph speed limit does not end at the Taylor Wimpey development, it finishes after the last house on the left before Pork Lane.

“Animals run into the road, as do children, and there are several youngsters living in this stretch of road, yet some drivers think it is Nürburgring racetrack.”

Mr Young has now called on drivers to slow down and be more mindful of other road-users, although he is not convinced anything is likely to change.

He added: “I have been playing around and racing cars for about 40 years, but there are times and places to do this, and near houses isn’t that place.

“Newer cars are safer and quieter but that is a double-edged sword because it creates a sense of detachment from what is going on around you.

“They should wake up five minutes earlier and stop playing with their mobiles when driving because this is becoming an ongoing problem.

“I am not sure what could be done, perhaps more signs or the occasional police speed trap may help.

“We moved from a rat-run which had speed bumps in the road, but these were not much of a deterrent either.”