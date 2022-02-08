LIFEBOAT crew members were full of joy after receiving certificates in recognition of passing training enabling them to support and care for casualties.
The Clacton volunteer lifeboat crew attended a course to complete their casualty care training and all members passed on February 2.
A spokesperson for Clacton RNLI said: “When the crew from Clacton-on-Sea attend a shout they never know what they are going to encounter and that is why the team train tirelessly to ensure they can provide the best care, whatever the situation.
“This is testament to each crew members determination, dedication and drive to always learn more and have the best training to help them to help communities when needed.
“The station offers many congratulations to everyone.”
