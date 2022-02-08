A PAIR of brothers have been jailed for 20 years after a biker was scalped and beaten in a “vicious” attack in the street.

The victim was attacked in Dock Road, Tilbury, by Ferrell Falzon, 19, of Diana Way, Clacton and Maison Falzon, 26, of Leicester Road, Tilbury, last August.

The man was driven at with a car and then attacked in front of horrified families in the street.

Jerry Hayes, prosecuting, told Southend Crown Court: “It was a vicious and prolonged attack that left the victim with life threatening injuries.

“He was scalped and it happened in broad day light and had a profound affect on the men, women and children who saw it.

“He was hit by the car which propelled him forward, they stamped on him and kept hitting him and slashing at him with a machete.

“He tried to escape but they kept attacking him and when they eventually left witnesses came over to help him.

“He suffered a severed arm, broken rib, broken neck bone and was scalped.”

He said one witness had to be sectioned with mental health problems after the attack and a family is leaving the area.

The pair admitted grievous bodily harm with intent and a charge of attempted murder was left on file.

Paul Lazarus, mitigating for Ferrell Falzon, told the court his client expresses remorse.

He said: “These are grave injuries and I do not try to trivialise this. He wants to apologise but knows it has limited powers.

“He says it was not a long-running feud and only happened on the day and he does not try to justify his actions.”

Sunil Mehta, mitigating for Maison Falzon, told the hearing he had reaction badly to reports the victim stabbed his brother.

He said: “He went into panic and desperation mode and lost it, he perhaps went overboard on what he planned to do.”

Sentencing the pair Judge Samantha Leigh said: “The statements from the witnesses are truly devastating and there was more than one victim in this case.

“Those who helped the man talk of the horror of the injuries they saw. He suffered irreversible injuries in this sustained attack.

“He was vulnerable and it was planned revenge.”

Ferrell Falzon was jailed for nine years and Maison Falzon was jailed for 11 years and disqualified from driving for ten and a half years.