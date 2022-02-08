IN SUPPORT of Children’s Mental Health Week, a school and charity will collaborate to aid students in developing better mental health services.
Clacton County High School is calling on students to lend their voice as mental health influencers to help the Mid and North Essex MIND charity.
During the week, students have been invited to attend a special lunchtime forum and those particularly interested in a career in health, social care or psychology are encouraged to attend.
The MIND charity is also providing tips for parents and children to help aid communication concerning mental health and emotional growth.
A spokesperson for MIND said: “Beware of any changes in your child’s behaviour such as becoming quiet and withdrawn if they are usually talkative.
“Notice if your child does not want to participate in activities they usually enjoy. Children don’t always us their words to talk about their feelings.
“Look at their play and other behaviours as they will usually act out their emotions.
“Ask people you trust to also keep an eye on your child’s wellbeing as friends and family members may be able to notice things you don’t.”
