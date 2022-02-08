A SALON in a seaside town has reopened its doors after flooding forced it to shut for three days.
Hidden Beauty, in Mill Lane, Walton, suffered a flood on Friday evening resulting in the shop having to close to customers.
Furniture within the salon, in addition to the flooring and ceiling, has suffered damage due to the volume of water which entered the building.
After using heaters and dehumidifiers to dry-out the site, however, Hidden Beauty has now reopened.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.