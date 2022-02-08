A REALITY television star from Clacton who is riding a wave of success is currently on the run as part of a new programme, which features shots of her hometown.

Chloe Veitch, 22, is currently appearing in Celebrity Hunted, which is being aired on Channel 4 in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

The show follows a group of famous faces who must try to avoid being captured by a team of hunters, who also have experience being in the police and military.

Chloe is paired up with British drag queen and Ru Paul’s Drag Race winner The Vivienne and has had to resort to camping in order to keep a low profile.

“We are prepared to do absolutely anything and they are going to underestimate us, we are rough and ready,” said Chloe.

In the series’ latest episode, which graced television screens on Sunday, the hunters travelled to Clacton to interrogate Chloe’s parents regarding her whereabouts.

Speaking in the episode about her home life in Clacton and her mum she said: “My mum does absolutely everything for me, washing and cleaning.

“I live on my own but I will be like ‘mum come round and put a wash on for me’, because I don’t know how to use the washing machine.

“I still miss those home comforts and I still need my mum to rub my back when I have a bellyache.”

After leaving Clacton, the hunters eventually track down family friend, fellow celebrity, “key associate” and Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona.

She said: “I know Chloe, I have worked with Chloe, she has her head screwed on and reminds me of me a little bit, but she is on the straight and narrow.

“I have a lot of time for Chloe and she is a lovely girl.”

Later in the episode former Clacton Coastal Academy student Chloe, a former beauty queen hopeful who defied bullies as a youngster, hitchhikes to Kerry’s home.

However, having set up a camera at the complex, the hunters soon catch on that Chloe has made way there, and immediately launch a capture mission.

