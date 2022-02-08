DRIVERS in and around Tendring will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with motorists facing a holdup of at least half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A120, from 8pm October 25 2021 to 6am March 4 2022, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, Hare Green Interchange to Ramsey Roundabout carriageway closure for carriageway Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Highways England.
And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:
• A120, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, between Horsley Cross roundabout and Ramsey roundabout. Diversion route for local authority works on behalf of TBF traffic.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
