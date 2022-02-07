The number of coronavirus cases in Tendring increased by 421 over the weekend, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 35,252 cases had been confirmed in Tendring when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on February 7 (Monday), up from 34,831 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Tendring now stands at 23,924 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 27,111.

Since January 31, the UK Health Security Agency has changed the way it reports coronavirus cases.

It means if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 176,747 over the period, to 17,866,632.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers currently only include LFT results for England and Northern Ireland, with lateral flow testing data for Scotland due to be added in the coming weeks.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Tendring.

The dashboard shows 660 people had died in the area by February 7 (Monday) – up from 659 on Friday.

They were among 15,911 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Tendring.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in Tendring have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 114,469 people had received both jabs by February 6 (Sunday) – 83% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 84% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.