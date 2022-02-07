INDIVIDUALS from across the country are sharing their experiences as part of National Apprenticeship Week.
Essex Fire and Rescue has more than 100 colleagues completing an apprenticeship at any one time.
Those involved with Essex Fire and Rescue apprenticeships have spoken about the importance of training whilst working in starting careers.
Steve Kirkham, apprentice manager with Essex Fire and Rescue said working with apprentices gives him great pride and job satisfaction.
He said: “I have always enjoyed working in the training and development section.
“Working with apprentices and watching the development of all abilities is a wonderful part of my job. By the end, each apprentice is seen to be a new colleague and friend.”
As goes for all apprenticeships, operational firefighters look to develop their knowledge, skills and behaviours throughout their training.
Training for the most part is on the job so apprentices can earn while they learn.
Steve added: “Apprentice firefighters are often naturally very practical and they excel generally in many areas.
“The key skills they learn and build are the communication skills needed to be able to feel confident in a professional discussion, and those are included as part of their final assessments.”
Fully qualified firefighters earn an average salary of between £23,800 and £39,300 and apprentices are also eligible to become professionally registered with the Institution of Fire Engineers at technician level.
