A BUDDING sports star from Clacton has received a welcome funding boost to support his dreams of becoming a professional racing driver.

Calum Foster, who is 13 and has autism, found himself unable to afford the £1,000 needed to buy specialist safety equipment.

The gear, including rib protection, a new helmet, gloves and boots, would allow him to continue his race training and take part in competitions.

After hearing about the local independent charitable trust, Essex Community Foundation, and the funds they have available to support talented sporting individuals, Calum contacted them to see if they could help.

Calum’s mum, Sara Foster, said: “While I had seen details of grants, I had never applied before as usually they are for charities or businesses, but the Essex Community Foundation offer grants for individuals, so we applied.

“When we heard our application had been successful, we were in complete shock and over the moon.

“Racing means the world to Calum and keeping him as protected as possible is paramount.

"Thanks to this grant we can purchase the equipment he needs.

“We can’t thank Essex Community Foundation enough for their support.”

The funding boost of £1,000 came from the Annabel and Gerald Malton Charitable Fund and the Essex and Southend Sports Charitable Fund, which are just two of the charitable funds managed by the foundation.

Perry Norton, Head of Development at the Essex Community Foundation, said: “Some of our donors want their funds with us to help young people further their talent and achieve their ambitions in sport, music or performing arts.

“We connect them with young people in Essex, like Calum, who need support.”

Since it was founded in 1996, the fund has distributed £47 million to voluntary and community organisations in Essex.

The group manages around 175 funds on behalf of individuals, families, companies and public agencies to help them channel their charitable giving in the most effective and efficient way, enabling them to support causes close to their heart.

For more information on how the foundation can help people, businesses or voluntary and community organisations, contact 01245 355947 or go to essexcommunityfoundation.org.uk.