A CAR was seized by eagled-eyed police officers after it was found to be being used without insurance.
Essex Police’s Tendring Policing Team patrolled towns and villages throughout the district on the weekend.
After encountering a suspicious-looking vehicle the force pulled it over and proceeded to conduct a series of checks.
The results indicated the grey Ford had no insurance and so it was subsequently seized by officers before the driver was reported for the driving offence.
