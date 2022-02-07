A CAR was seized by eagled-eyed police officers after it was found to be being used without insurance.

Essex Police’s Tendring Policing Team patrolled towns and villages throughout the district on the weekend.

After encountering a suspicious-looking vehicle the force pulled it over and proceeded to conduct a series of checks.

The results indicated the grey Ford had no insurance and so it was subsequently seized by officers before the driver was reported for the driving offence.