A “SUBSTANTIAL” amount of cannabis has been seized after being discovered in a seaside town following a drugs raid.
Essex Police’s Clacton Community Policing Team stormed a building located in the town over the weekend.
Once inside officers found cannabis plants before arresting and interviewing a suspect who has since been released under investigation.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “If you have any information about drugs supply in the Tendring community, please report it to us so we can take appropriate action.”
To contact Essex Police call 101.
