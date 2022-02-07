A “SUBSTANTIAL” amount of cannabis has been seized after being discovered in a seaside town following a drugs raid.

Essex Police’s Clacton Community Policing Team stormed a building located in the town over the weekend.

Once inside officers found cannabis plants before arresting and interviewing a suspect who has since been released under investigation.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “If you have any information about drugs supply in the Tendring community, please report it to us so we can take appropriate action.”

To contact Essex Police call 101.