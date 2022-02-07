AFTER two years without performing, an opera production is returning with a powerful show for theatre lovers to enjoy.
The Russian State Opera had to bring their 2020 tour to an abrupt end with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The opera will return with a performance of acclaimed French composer George Bizet’s ‘Carmen’ at the Princes Theatre in Clacton on Sunday, March 13.
Carmen is a thrilling story of love, jealousy and violence set in 19th century Seville and is one of Bizet’s most popular pieces.
Alexej Ignatow, producer of Russian State Opera expressed his feelings in the lead up to the show’s return.
He said: “It is of no surprise that we were hit hard during the last two years. Together with the local theatres, we now hope that the worst is behind us and we slowly can return to normality.
“We are excited to be back in the theatre and also hope that audiences will come in numbers to support us and this amazing classical art.”
For more information and to book your tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3HynkP7.
