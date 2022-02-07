Essex singing star Olly Murs says he took on presenting role for new talent show as it was a “match made in heaven”.

The chart topper, from Witham, will be fronting Starstruck when it begins on Saturday.

The show see ordinary members of the public with an exceptional talent team up to transform into some of the world’s biggest music icons from Amy Winehouse to Ariana Grande.

The show gives them the chance to win £50,000.

The star-studded panel featuring Queen frontman Adam Lambert, award-winning actress Sheridan Smith, soul sensation Beverley Knight and comedian Jason Manford decide their favourite team of the night before the voting audience pick just one person to go through to the series final.

Olly said: “I always wanted to do something new and find something that matches my personality, something where I can be me and cheeky.

“I wanted it to be something light hearted and entertaining.

Adam Lambert, Sheridan Smith, Beverley Knight, Jason Manford and Olly Murs. Picture: Remarkable TV/ITV

“I think that’s where Starstruck ticks all of the boxes. It was a match made in heaven in terms of what I wanted to do. It’s just a fun show to be a part of and everyone on it is great to work with.”

The Heart Skips a Beat and Troublemaker singer said there was “something really special” about the show.

He added: “There will be comparisons to Stars In Their Eyes, which is a compliment because it was such a successful format but the difference with this show is you’re getting four teams of three all performing as their favourite icon.

“That’s a lot of icons in each show.”

Olly Murs and Team Ariana: Connie, Ellis and Abi. Picture: Remarkable TV/ITV

Olly, who is also director of Coggeshall Town FC, said he was left starstruck when he performed for Whitney Houston back in 2009.

He added: “I always remember walking into a room and seeing her and having to sing in front of her. Even now I wish I could go back and do it again and really appreciate what I actually did that day. Not everyone gets the chance to sing in front of Whitney Houston - it was pretty awesome.”

Starstruck airs on ITV on Saturday at 8.30pm.