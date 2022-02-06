FLOOD alerts have been issued for the Essex's coast and rivers after heavy rainfall.

The alert, issued by Flood Information Service, covers the area from Clacton through to Colchester then on to Maldon and Shoeburyness.

Must of Essex has seen significant rainfall in the last 24 hours.

The alert says there could be some some minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths and is likely between 1am and 5am tomorrow morning (Monday, February 7).

Tides are also expected to be higher than usual.

The alert said: "Clacton Promenade, Lee-over-Sands and Brightlingsea sea front may see some wave overtopping and spray.

"The Strood at Mersea Island, Coast Road and car parks on the front at West Mersea, and the Hythe and Promenade at Maldon may be flooded.

"Tide levels will be high at Battlesbridge and Hullbridge riversides. Creeksea Ferry Road onto Wallasea Island may be flooded.

"Take care on coastal roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger."

The Met Office's weather forecast for the rest of today says there may be some isolated showers.

It said: "Generally dry, with any isolated showers soon fading away.

"Cold overnight, with lengthy clear periods and a slight frost developing in prone spots by dawn.

"Breezy during the evening, especially near coasts, but gradually easing later. Minimum temperature -1 °C."

There may also be some chance of rain on Monday.

The forecast added: "A fine morning with a little frost in places.

"Gradually becoming cloudier and breezier into the afternoon, with a little rain possible in places to end the day. Maximum temperature 10 °C."