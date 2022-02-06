A MAN has died after a serious crash on the M25.
Police were called to a collision involving a lorry shortly before 10.30am on Thursday, February 3.
The incident took place between junctions 27 and 28 on the clockwise section of the M25.
It is believed the driver, a man in his 60s, fell ill at the wheel.
An air ambulance was called to the scene and the road was closed to allow officers and the EEAST Ambulance Service space to work.
He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner."
