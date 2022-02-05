ITEMS have been stolen including tools worth "a four figure sum" after multiple reports of garage burglaries and thefts from vehicles.
Police have launched an investigation after the string of burglaries in the Mistley area.
The force received multiple of reports of garage burglaries and thefts from vehicles between 1am and 4am on Sunday, January 30.
Anyone who has been a victim of this crime, but has not yet reported it, is urged to do so.
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage is asked to contact police.
A report can be submitted online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
Quote crime reference number 42/26409/22.
Police can also be called on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
For more advice visit essex.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/protect-home-crime.
