LOLLIPOP staff in Clacton reported nine incidents during a body-worn camera trial aimed at tackling abusive drivers.
Crossing patrol officers in Cloes Lane wore the devices to monitor drivers’ behaviour during a four-week trial last year.
The trial, which also included Whitmore Way in Basildon, was extended to Rayleigh and Harlow in November.
Essex County Council said the Clacton trial is complete and data is being evaluated.
"We can confirm there were nine reported incidents in Clacton captured with a body worn camera during the trial," he added.
Tony Ball, cabinet member for education, previously said most drivers are respectful and courteous around school crossings.
"However, there is a small minority who are impatient and sometimes even abusive toward the crossing patrols," he added.
“We won’t tolerate this kind of behaviour towards our much-loved school crossing patrol officers.
“Once this second trial period is complete, we’ll be able to make an informed decision on whether the use of body cameras is necessary at school crossing patrol sites.”
The law requires drivers to stop when a patrol officer holds up their sign.
Penalties for not stopping include a fine of up to £1,000 and three penalty points on your driving licence.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.