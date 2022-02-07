SCHOOL bosses are “committed” to ensuring the community can use sports centres in Brightlingsea and Dovercourt.

Residents and town councillors were left shocked in December after it was revealed that Tendring Council’s joint-use agreement to run Brightlingsea Sports Centre and Harwich Sports Centre would not be renewed.

The council managed community use arrangements at the sites, based at Harwich and Dovercourt High School and the Colne School, costing the authority £147,000 each year in subsidies.

The council agreed to let the agreements expire, but decided to provide transitional support for up to three months.

A spokesman for the Sigma Trust, which runs the schools, said: “We are committed to making our facilities available for the community to use in an organised and structured way and are working closely with Tendring Council to ensure a smooth transition occurs.”

The announcement comes as the Harwich branch of the Labour Party launched a petition calling on the council to renew the agreement.

Harwich councillor Ivan Henderson said: “It is outrageous the Conservative-led administration running the council is removing its financial support for Harwich Sports Centre at the same time that it has announced a £500,000 refurbishment of Clacton Leisure Centre and a new £250,000 investment into a new skate park for Clacton.”

Tendring Council said it is working to help centre users transition to booking directly with the trust and that existing bookings will be honoured.

Alex Porter, councillor responsible for leisure and tourism, said: “We are committed to providing support for up to three months to ensure sports centre users in Brightlingsea and Harwich have time to make alternative arrangements – including directly booking with the schools.

“Part of this process will see us communicating to regular customers, and we ask them to wait for our communication.”

Discussions are understood to be ongoing about future of the gym operations at Brightlingsea.

Racquet sports players at the sites are also being asked to contact the council, so it can gauge whether there is any interest in forming a club, at hsc@tendringdc.gov.uk by Sunday, February 20.

To sign the petition, go to change.org/harwichsportscentre.