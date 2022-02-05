A FRIEND of a wheelchair-using diner says their trip to a restaurant proved “stressful” due to the inaccessibility of the disabled toilet.

Anita Smith, 53, visited the Balkerne Gate Table Table, in Ipswich Road, Colchester, with close pal Debra Frisby, 63, and the pair enjoyed plates of great food.

When Debra went to use the nearby disabled toilet, however, she was confronted with a congested room in which there were six nappy and sanitary bins.

Due to the lack of space, she was unable to easily manoeuvre herself and her wheelchair into a position safe enough for her to use the facility.

Anita then heard Debra’s wheelchair crash against the bins and thought she had fallen.

Looking out for her friend, Anita then approached an employee at the restaurant asking them to remove the bins, but she said they did not see any issue.

“I discussed it with a deputy manager who when I asked his opinion said there was no problem,” added Anita

“He didn’t even try to move the boxes to support easier access, which I cannot believe.

“Are not managers trained in disability, equality and accessibility? Just how is a disabled adult supposed to use this toilet?

“The food was great, but it’s a shame about the disabled toilet being used as storage. It was stressful and I honestly do not think it has been taken seriously.”

Since the incident, Debra and Anita have filed complaints to Table Table and bosses are now reportedly looking into the incident and trying to establish what happened.

In a response sent to Debra which has been seen by the Gazette, a spokesman said the firm was understanding of the pair’s reaction to the situation.

He said: “We can fully appreciate the frustration caused by this.

“We’d like to assure you we take matters such as this seriously and your feedback has been logged and shared with the teams to be picked up internally.

“We do apologise this had such a negative impact on your visit but we hope you’ll consider us in the future.”

Table Table has been contacted for comment and more information.