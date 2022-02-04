FUNDING of up to £500 is available for projects helping to tackle isolation and improve mental health in Tendring.
The grants are also available to organisations that help to improve health and wellbeing and physical activity in the district.
Funding is available thanks to cash from the North East Essex Health and Wellbeing Alliance and Community Voluntary Services Tendring as part of the Realising Ambitions project.
Grants of up to £500 are on offer for projects or activities which help reduce the burden of deprivation, improve mental health, reduce suicide, improve health and wellbeing by reducing isolation and loneliness, and increase physical activity to reduce obesity.
Yvette Wetton, strategic partnerships manager at Community Voluntary Services, said: “Realising Ambitions is a funding stream open to organisations and community groups who have an idea about how they can do their bit to tackle some really important health and social issues in the district.
"The application process is quick and simple, if you want to chat through your idea before completing, please feel free to contact us.
“The fund is open to new projects as well as existing ones."
For further information or application form email Community Voluntary Services at funding@cvstendring.org.uk or visit cvstendring.org.uk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.