THE devastated mum of a missing father-of-two says she is “worried sick” and his disappearance is “definitely out of character.”

Vanessa Racher has been left distraught by the news her son, Christopher Scales, has gone missing from his home in Colchester.

The 40-year-old, who has a beard and brown hair and is described as being about 5ft 8ins tall, was reported missing to police at 9.30pm on Tuesday.

The Arsenal fan, who has a son and daughter, was last known to be wearing a fleece-lined dark blue denim jacket and is likely to be wearing tracksuit bottoms or jeans.

Vanessa, also from Colchester, admits she has not had much contact with her son for the last couple of years, but wants nothing more than for him to return home.

She said: “He is still my son and I am still his mum, I am worried sick and I do not want to think he is ill or hurt somewhere.

“This is definitely out of character for Chris as he thinks the world of his children and I can only imagine they are crushed.

“He is a very loving father and loves spending quality time with his children and he has a brilliant sense of humour.

“I saw him last working at Tesco, in Hythe, but Chris always loved decorating and if it stood still he would paint it.

“I was told he was seen in Wivenhoe a couple of days ago. Let’s just hope he turns up safe and well.”

Following an initial appeal, Essex Police have now launched a series of highly visible searches which will be being carried out around the town.

A spokesman for the force said: "We continue to appeal for the public’s help to find Christopher Scales who is missing from his home in Colchester.

"Today, and in the coming days, we will be carrying out a number of highly visible searches of areas around Colchester.

"We are also urging the public to please be vigilant and look out for Christopher.

"If you see Christopher or know where he is, please contact 101 immediately. Always dial 999 in an emergency."