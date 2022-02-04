A SUPERMARKET in a seaside town will be closed to shoppers for two weeks while workers carry out a refurbishment.
The East of England Co-op, in Connaught Avenue, in Frinton, is set to shut its doors on February 13 until February 28
According to company bosses the closure is being put in place due to improvement works which are being carried out.
It is currently unknown what type of refurbishment is taking place but the Gazette has contacted the Co-op for more information.
