MOTORISTS should be aware of potential hazards involving unmarked and unlit areas when driving at night.

On Monday, January 31 an incident occurred on Colchester Road along the A133 between Frating and Weeley, near the Hart Wilcox marketing agency.

Drivers were diverted away from a nearby incident on to a path that had an unmarked island with a missing bollard.

The lack of lighting caused drivers to collide with the island at night, resulting in damage varying in severity depending on driver speed.

Luke Anderson, 37, was driving home when he collided with the island.

He said: “I was travelling back from Stanway at around 9.30pm between Hart Wilcox and the Weeley roundabout, there was an island in the middle of the road with no marking.

“There was a separate incident with a car at the side of the road and I was instructed to go around it. I ended up colliding with the unmarked island leaving me with a burst tire and bent steering wheel that will cost £400 to repair.

“I was not injured as I was only driving at 10mph but my neighbour was driving at a higher speed and had to have their car towed.”

Police were at the scene and told Luke four other vehicles had the same problem.

A spokesperson for Essex Highways said: “When a road accident happens and a part or full road closure is needed, the police divert traffic as best as they can.

“Drivers should then follow the route with caution, especially if they are unfamiliar with it. An inspector visited the site of the traffic island on February 1 and then raised a request for action.

“A make safe was completed later that evening which consisted of putting warning cones on the island until a permanent fix can be programmed.

“As it is a busy road, this may have to involve a road closure for the safety of both the operatives and the public.”

A spokesperson for Essex police said their involvement was limited as there were no arrests or serious injuries and no disruption to a major route on the road network.