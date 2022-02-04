CONCERN is growing for the welfare of a missing woman who police are "worried about".
Karen Carroll, 60, was reported missing from the Kirby Cross area shortly after 5am on Thursday.
She was last seen on Wednesday evening and may still be wearing a thin grey top, leggings, and blue Crocs-style shoes and carrying a brown handbag.
Karen, described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, and of large build, has shoulder-length curly auburn hair.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We’re worried about her and need to find her to make sure she’s ok.
"If you’ve seen her, are with her, or have any information about where she is please call us on 999 quoting incident 93 of 3 February."
