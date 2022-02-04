A GREAT sport shooter has passed away following a brief stay in hospital after a fall in his home a week earlier.
Colin Almond passed away on Saturday, January 22 and despite his failing health and deteriorating eyesight, he continued to live in the house he and his beloved wife Brenda built in back in the 1950s.
Colin was a well known shooter and won numerous accolades in his more than 40 year career including the Commonwealth silver medal in 1981.
Brenda and Colin were active members of the Clacton town twinning association and made many trips to Valence and Biberach in France and Germany respectively in the 1980s.
Colin’s family recall his legendary stories of life in Thorrington during World War II and beyond.
His funeral will take place at Thorrington Parish Church on Thursday, March 3 at 2pm, with a committal service at Colchester Crematorium at 3.30pm.
