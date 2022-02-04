A CAMPAIGNER who has been at loggerheads with a social media platform since the death of her son is considering protesting outside its headquarters.

Tanya Boyd, 39, from Clacton, has warned TikTok bosses that she will stage a demonstration at their London offices unless immediate action is taken.

The threat comes amid an ongoing dispute with the company over the removal of her son Harrison’s videos, which document his battle with cancer.

The 13-year-old died last October following an eight-month fight with a NUT carcinoma cancer during which he endured treatments and chemotherapy sessions.

Since then, Tanya has been striving to keep his legacy alive but says TikTok keeps deleting both her and her son’s accounts, as well his posts.

Following several stories published in the Gazette, the platform issued an apology, reinstated access and reuploaded the clips.

Tanya, however, says she is now experiencing the same issues again, despite them being supposedly resolved just two weeks ago.

She said: “His account has already had two more videos taken down and if you go to follow him it states that his account has multiple violations and is high-risk.

“It is going to go again, I just know it, because they have done nothing to remove the previous violations and his account is now on a posting ban.”

Before his death, Harrison amassed a large following on TikTok and his videos were designed to help other young children also fighting life-threatening conditions.

Tanya has now vowed to descend on the platform’s £120million offices alongside supporters of Harrison’s Army, a campaign she launched following his death.

“So, I am thinking of getting the Harrison’s Army together and going to the head office in London because this is not right,” added Tanya.

“I am trying to rebuild his page as much as possible because they have removed so many of his videos, so I am going to do it, 100 per cent.

“Otherwise, we are always going to be in the same situation all the time.”

A TikTok spokeswoman added: "We apologise for the mismoderation of this account, we have now restored the content which was incorrectly removed from the platform."